Lowell Police Chief charged with five misdemeanors

HASTINGS, Mich. – The Barry County Prosecutor has charged the Lowell Police Chief with five misdemeanor crimes.

Julie Nakfoor-Pratt announced Wednesday the five charges of Unauthorized Use of LEIN against Chief Steven Bukala.

LEIN is the Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network which is “restricted to criminal justice agencies or those agencies statutorily granted authorization.”

Nakfoor-Pratt was appointed as special prosecutor because the Kent County Prosecutor recused himself due to a conflict of interest.

Nakfoor-Pratt says that Bukala turned himself in to authorities Wednesday. He will be arraigned at a later date. The five charges are misdemeanors, punishable by up to 93 days in jail and fines of up to $500.

Bukala was placed on leave in April as charges of misconduct were investigated.