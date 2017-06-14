× Victory parade and rally scheduled for Grand Rapids Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins are hosting a downtown parade and rally to celebrate their second Calder Cup win.

The Griffins announced they’ll be starting with a parade at 4 p.m. Friday. The parade will start at Van Andel Arena and ultimately end at Rosa Parks Circle, where a rally will be held featuring video highlights of the Tuesday night’s game.

2,500 championship t-shirts will also be given away throughout the celebration.

It was a nail-biting game 6 against the Syracuse Crunch, with the Griffins trailing behind for most of it. A goal scored early in the 3rd period tied it up 3-3, and then Martin Frk scored the game-winning goal with 7:19 left.

This is the first time the Griffins won the Calder Cup in Grand Rapids.