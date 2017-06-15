Family desperate for answers nine years after Grand Rapids man’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Nine years after a man in Grand Rapids was killed in his home while he slept his family is still looking for answers and the person who shot him.

Eric Walton was killed during a home invasion on June 23, 2008. With another anniversary around the corner next week, his family is hoping someone will finally come forward.

Though years have passed since his death, Eric's sister Taleah Walton says it's still just as painful to think about. His family has no leads, no answers and no closure. Without justice, they say they can never move on.

Just a year shy of a decade and still, the Walton family is desperate for answers.

"Nine years ago, June 23, my brother Eric was murdered," said Eric's sister, Taleah Walton. "He was at home asleep in his bed. Still to this day we don't know who did it. He was shot twice."

It was four in the morning at his home on Delaware Street SE in Grand Rapids.

"Someone broke into the home demanding money and he was sleeping," said Walton.

Eric Walton left behind a big family including two kids and five siblings.

"When I heard what happened, I still can remember this day in my head, I wondered why somebody would hurt somebody that's so nice and sweet and that would give you anything that you want," said Walton.

In years past, the family has met on the anniversary of his death holding a vigil in his memory. This year, they're planning to keep it smaller with just immediate family.

"The longer this case stays open, the longer we have to go through the pain every year," said Walton. "We can't put it behind us either until somebody speaks up and somebody is behind bars."

Walton says no leads have been announced in the case, which still remains open.

"I just don't know what happened and I just wish whoever knows anything would please got to Silent Observer and let them know what happened so this case can get closed," said Walton. "I wouldn't be in pain anymore."

Eric Walton would've been 47 years old this year.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.