Man to be charged with murder in death of 4-year-old boy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man will be charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old boy in Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Elis Nelson Ortiz-Nieves, 25, is also facing charges of first-degree child abuse and being a habitual offender. He will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Giovanni Mejias was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at a mobile home on N. Green Meadow Street SE. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

On Wednesday, the Kent County medical examiner ruled that Mejias died from trauma to his abdomen. The medical examiner said the boy’s death was considered a homicide and that there were several older injuries found on him that were in various stages of healing.

Authorities say in a release that Ortiz-Nieves was dating Mejias’ mother and had been living at the home for about six months. He was watching Mejias and six other children when she went to work Tuesday morning, officials said.

Two of the children are Ortiz-Nieves’ biological children, four are his girlfriend’s children and one was Ortiz-Nieves’ “godchild or distant relative,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The children have been removed from the home pending an investigation by Child Protective Services, according to the sheriff’s office.