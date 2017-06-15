Problem Solved: Gym ‘debt’ cleared, other ‘debts’ purportedly frozen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Scott Rypma's thrilled his debt has been cleared.

"I was just excited that the news story worked, and it got the right person's attention and I got the money back," Rypma said.

He said he paid a collections agency called Swift Funds Financial $245 for an unpaid debt he owed to Family Fitness. Here's the problem: Rypma said he canceled his membership in 2013 and heard nothing for four years until this past April, when he got the call from Swift Funds about the alleged debt.

Rypma paid the fee but didn’t give up. He called the FOX 17 Problem Solvers for help, and we got results.

"I'm grateful that it worked out, and I hope it works out for everyone else. The time frame is crazy how fast it turned around. It was only two days since it aired. I already have the money back in my account," Rypma explained.

The Problem Solvers also heard back from Swift Financial. The company said as a result of the influx of complaints following the story, the agency decided to freeze collections.

Rypma said he’s just happy to put this behind him.

"People said it's only $250. $250. But it's like 8 to 10 cases of diapers I can put on my son. Baby food. Wipes," Rypma said.

The Problem Solvers have also been in contact with the corporate office for Family Fitness about the complaints. They've been receptive and open to speaking about the issues, saying they're looking at possible solutions for those affected.

FOX 17 is working to sit down with Family Fitness soon to get more answers.