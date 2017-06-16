Suspect in Meijer parking lot stabbing found competent to stand trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says the suspect in a Meijer parking lot stabbing was found competent to stand trial.

Victor Gonzalez is charged with carjacking, assault with intent to do great bodily harm unlawful imprisonment and assault with a dangerous weapon in the March 9 incident. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Gonzalez appeared in court Friday, where he was found competent to stand trial.

Gonzalez is accused of attempting to carjack a 25-year-old woman in the parking lot at the Meijer on Alpine Avenue.

Authorities say during the attempt, he bound the woman’s wrists, threatened her and then stabbed her as she tried to run away. He also allegedly attacked someone with a hammer when the person tried to intervene and help.

Gonzalez was shot by police on the morning of March 11 in the 600 block of Bridge Street while police were attempting to arrest him. State Police and the Ingham County Prosecutor determined that the Grand Rapids officer who shot him was justified.