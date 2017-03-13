× Suspect charged in stabbing, attempted carjacking at Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Prosecutor has authorized charges against the man accused of stabbing a woman in a Meijer parking lot last week.

Victor Gonzalez allegedly stabbed the woman during an attempted carjacking last week at the Meijer on Alpine Avenue.

Gonzalez is charged with carjacking, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Gonzalez was supposed to be in court Monday, but was still hospitalized after being shot by Grand Rapids Police over the weekend during his arrest. Walker Police say he was arraigned in his hospital room.

He is expected to be back in court March 21 for a preliminary exam.

The victim is recovering.