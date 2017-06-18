× Loved ones walk to remember Rebekah Bletsch 3 years after murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The end of the month will mark three years since Rebekah Bletsch, 36, was found shot to death less than a mile from her home.

Bletsch was out jogging in June 2014 when she was killed.

Police believe Jeffrey Willis, the same man suspected in the unsolved disappearance of Jessica Heeringa, murdered Bletsch. Following the denial of an appeal made by Willis’ defense team, a new start date for his trial hasn’t been rescheduled.

On Sunday, friends and family held the 3rd Annual Remembrance Walk in downtown Muskegon in honor of Bletsch.

“She would have loved it,” Bletsch’s sister Jessica Josephson said about the event as she began to cry. “To know that her friends and family are together every year, just remembering her.”

Organizers asked for a $10 donation from participants to walk. The money raised will go toward Bletsch’s daughter’s college fund, and Puppies Breath Rescue in Grand Haven, a charity chosen by her daughter.

Josephson said the anticipation of the trial is “tough,” but their family is appreciative of the continued support from the community.

“The fact that people still know, still care, still talk about it,” she said. “I love that they remember her and want to talk about her because then she’s still here, part of her is still here.”

Harry Brown was among the dozens of walkers who showed up in support.

“We can’t let something like this happen to destroy our community, and we’re showing everybody what we can do to come together to protect our own,” Brown said.

“Everybody in this area has shown their concern and their love for this family, and this is one way of making that happen.”