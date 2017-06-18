× Mother of dead 4-year-old boy arrested in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — The mother of a 4-year-old boy who died last week was arrested Sunday.

Wyoming police say Sonja Hernandez, 29, was arrested on domestic charges. These charges are not connected directly with her son Giovanni Mejias’ death.

Giovanni was fond unresponsive Tuesday morning at a mobile home on N. Green Meadow Street SE. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. He and six other children were being watched by his mother’s boyfriend, Elis Nelson Ortiz-Nieves.

Last week, Ortiz-Nieves, 25, was arrested and charged with murder and first-degree child abuse. The Kent County medical examiner ruled Giovanni died from trauma to his abdomen, and that there were several older injuries found on him that were in various stages of healing. He’s due back in court June 28 for a probable cause conference.

More about Hernandez’s charges will be known after she’s arraigned, which police say might happen Monday.