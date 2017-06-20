Live – White House Briefing with Sean Spicer

Man charged with attempted murder following fight in Three Rivers

Posted 1:26 PM, June 20, 2017
Court-gavel-and-justice

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — On Tuesday, the St. Joseph County persecutor said Rodney Gene Moore, 28, was charged with one count of attempted murder.

It stems from an incident that happened on Monday morning  in Three Rivers. Officials say Moore was fighting with Derick Coley, when he reportedly cut Coley in the neck. The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Police say that there were several people in the home that witnessed the fight.

