Allegan Co. officials still searching for missing man

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Allegan County are again asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Steven Eugene Chandler, 38, was initially reported missing by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office in late May.

Officials said Chandler got on a bus in Minnesota on May 21 and was heading to Michigan. In a Wednesday release, officials say he arrived in Chicago on May 22 and his family believes he may have gotten a ride from Chicago to Michigan.

Family members tell police they last received a call from Chandler May 26.

He reportedly said he was in Lansing and using someone else’s phone but said he was okay. However, his family told investigators that his voice led them to believe he might not have been.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500 or dispatch at 269-673-3899.