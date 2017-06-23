× Flood Warning issued for Muskegon River at Croton

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. – The Muskegon River near the Croton Dam in Newaygo County is under a Flood Warning after the river passed flood stage.

Heavy rains upstream caused the river to rise quickly throughout the day.

Newaygo County Emergency Management says that as of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the river was at 8.81 feet. It is expected to crest at 9.3 feet Saturday by 6:00 p.m.

Consumers Energy has issued a “Condition C” for the Croton Dam. The dam is not a flood control structure and there is no apparent threat to the integrity of the dam. However, flooding is expected to occur downstream of the dam.

Many canoe liveries are cancelling trips due to rapid currents, high water and dangerous debris. People are advised to avoid the Muskegon River until the river goes back below flood levels.