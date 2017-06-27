Woman arrested for fatal hit and run in Barry County

Posted 9:51 AM, June 27, 2017, by

Kelleigh Hobbs

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. – A woman is facing charges in connection with a fatal hit and run crash Friday night in Barry County.

Kelleigh Hobbs allegedly hit a bicyclist with her vehicle near the intersection of Whitneyville and Parmalee Roads Friday night. The crash killed Carla Reiffer, 40. Hobbs allegedly left the scene of the crash, but was taken into custody on Monday.

Hobbs faces charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, Moving Violation Causing Death and a misdemeanor of Possession of Marijuana.  She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Hobbs faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted, according to the Barry County Prosecutor.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s