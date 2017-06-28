× Missing Steven Chandler found safe

ALLEGAN CO, Mich. — Steven Chandler, a man who’s been missing since late May, was found safe.

Allegan County deputies say Chandler was located and verified safe. They referred to his case Wednesday evening as a “voluntary” missing person.

Deputies said family reported Chandler missing after they received a call May 26, in which he reportedly said he was in Lansing but using someone else’s phone. He said he was okay, but family told investigators they thought someone else was on the other line because the voice didn’t sound like him.