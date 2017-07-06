× Attorney General rules state can’t hold funding from schools with American Indian mascots

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Attorney General says that the state cannot withhold funds to schools based on their decisions to use an American Indian mascot or logo for their school.

Bill Schuette issued the 10-page statement Thursday morning.

Schuette issued his opinion to State Representative Tim Kelly and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Whitson. Rep. Kelly and Whitson has asked for Schuette to issue an opinion on the issue.

In the statement, Schuette says that the Superintendent does have a “broad authority under the Revised School Code and the State School Aid Act,” but neither says the Superintendent could withhold funding “based on its use of a particular mascot or logo.”

The Paw Paw School District voted 4-3 in February to keep their mascot as the Redskins. Belding decided to end using the Redskins are their mascot at the end of the school year and will now be the Black Knights.