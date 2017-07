× Power outage sparks 2-hour delay for Meijer Corporate office

WALKER, Mich. — A spokesperson for Meijer says its corporate campus in Walker is currently out of power.

More than 2,500 employees are being asked to now report to work two hours late.

It is not clear when power is expected to be restored in that area, but Consumers Energy tells us that it may not be until later Friday night that power is restored across West Michigan.