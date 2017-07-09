Search for possible drowning victim suspended

Posted 6:16 AM, July 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:39AM, July 9, 2017

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- The search for a possible drowning victim in South Haven has been suspended after crews spent hours searching Lake Michigan Friday and Saturday.

Witnesses tell authorities that someone fell into the South Pier just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Crews searched the water with spot lights and thermal imaging, even brought in the Coast Guard helicopter but no luck.

Anyone with information on who this missing person is should call the South Haven Police Department at 269-637-5151.

