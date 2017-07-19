Problem Solvers Result: Attorney General issues ‘cease and desist’ to Family Fitness

LANSING, Mich. – In a follow up to a FOX 17 Problem Solvers report, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette issued a cease and desist order to Family Fitness, telling the to stop its “unlawful practice of misleading members into believing they must make certain monetary payments after they cancelled their gym and personal training contracts.”

Schuette says that he advised Family Fitness he is interviewing affected customers and may open a formal investigation or file a suit against the chain.

FOX 17 Problem Solver Darren Cunningham started hearing from affected people in June.

Consumers may file a complaint online by going to Online Consumer Complaint/Inquiry page otherwise they may send their complaint by regular mail or fax as listed below. If you have any questions, please call the Consumer Protection Division Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM at 517-373-1140 or toll free 877-765-8388.

