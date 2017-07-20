New Era gas station robbed

Surveillance photo from New Era Wesco

NEW ERA, Mich. – The Oceana County Sheriff is asking for tips in finding the suspect in armed robbery at a New Era gas station.

Deputies, along with Michigan State Police, responded to the robbery at the Wesco on 1st Street at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect fled the scene after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should contact the Oceana County Sheriff at 231-873-2121.

A week ago, a gas station in Twin Lake was also robbed.  Investigators aren’t saying if the robberies are connected but the surveillance photos seem similar.

