New Era gas station robbed

NEW ERA, Mich. – The Oceana County Sheriff is asking for tips in finding the suspect in armed robbery at a New Era gas station.

Deputies, along with Michigan State Police, responded to the robbery at the Wesco on 1st Street at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect fled the scene after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should contact the Oceana County Sheriff at 231-873-2121.

A week ago, a gas station in Twin Lake was also robbed. Investigators aren’t saying if the robberies are connected but the surveillance photos seem similar.