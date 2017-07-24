× Court: Husband of missing teacher failed to check in for alcohol test

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – We’ve learned more about why a man whose wife has been missing for nine weeks was arrested over the weekend.

Christoper Lockhart was arrested Friday on another violation of his bond.

He was originally arrested on July 6 for allegedly cutting his neighbor’s internet and air conditioning lines. Then, he was arrested about a week later on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to court records, Lockhart was taken into custody on Friday for violating the terms of his bond, by failing to test on the “soberlink” unit, which tests for the use of alcohol, on July 20 and 21. Officers tried to contact him by phone about the missing test, but both calls went to voicemail. Lockhart was given until a certain time to check in and he failed to do so, allegedly.

Lockhart pleaded not guilty to the bond violation.