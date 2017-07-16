Volunteers search wooded areas for missing Spanish teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich-- Several volunteers conducted searches for missing Spanish teacher, Theresa Lockhart on Saturday.

Kellie Yunginger tells FOX 17 the search was collaborative effort between Greater Michigan Search and Rescue and the Venus Foundation, which is dedicated to domestic violence victims and their families.

Organizers say part of both Kalamazoo and Schoolcraft were searched, but crews didn't find any signs of Lockhart.

The 44-year-old has been missing since May 18th, she was last heard from leaving her home around ten that night. Her vehicle was later found at a nearby park and ride.

Organizers of Saturday's search tell FOX 17 Theresa's husband, Christopher has not responded to their requests for assistance in looking for her.

Investigators have called Christopher a 'person of interest' in Theresa's disappearance but have not called him a suspect. They've also said it's possible the teacher's disappearance could potentially be a homicide.

While officials continue to look into Theresa's disappearance, Christopher has been charged in a separate case. He was arrested on June 6th after allegedly cutting a neighbor's air conditioning and internet line. He's due back in court in that case this week.

Anyone with information in the disappearance of Theresa is asked to call police at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.