Meijer home delivery coming to Kalamazoo, Battle Creek

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Meijer announced Tuesday that home grocery delivery is coming to Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

The service will be available starting Aug. 3 and also includes Portage and Plainwell, according to a release.

Residents in those areas will be able to get groceries via Shipt, a home delivery service.

Meijer launched the delivery service in Grand Rapids and in several cities along the lakeshore earlier this year.

A Shipt membership is $99 a year. Meijer says delivery orders over $35 are free. There is a $7 charge for deliveries under $35.