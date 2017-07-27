1 arrested in fatal shooting of Muskegon Heights man

Keshawn Gresham, courtesy Muskegon County jail.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Muskegon Heights shooting that killed a man and injured a child earlier this month.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office believes 19-year-old Keshawn Gresham killed Cornelius Wallace on July 2. The warrant for his arrest listed eight charges, including homicide, assault with intent to murder, and felony firearms.

Wallace, 32, died after being shot in the head on Ivory Avenue. Police say the shooting happened a few days after Wallace got into a fight with the alleged shooter.

7-year-old J’Anthony Bell was caught in the crossfire.  He was grazed by three bullets, and his parents told FOX 17 a bullet fragment was found in his cheek.

Gentle Jenkins, courtesy Muskegon County jail.

Another teenager connected to the case, 18-year-old Gentle Jenkins, was arrested earlier this month as a person of interest. He’s being charged with assault and obstructing justice. Prosecutors say he  was arrested near the shooting scene and refused to comply with police orders.

Online jail records indicate Gresham will be in court again Aug. 3 and Jenkins on July 31.

