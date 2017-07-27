× Attorney defending Jeffrey Willis takes job with prosecutor

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A change of jobs for a Muskegon County defense attorney could cause issues leading up to a high-profile murder trial.

Muskegon County Public Defender Fred Johnson tells FOX 17 that attorney Brian Hosticka has taken a new position in the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office. Hosticka is the lead defense attorney for Jeffrey Willis, who is expected to go on trial this fall in the murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

Willis is also charged in the murder and disappearance of Jessica Heeringa.

Johnson says that he will ask the court for ruling on whether or not this change will give prosecutor D.J. Hilson’s office an unfair advantage in the Willis trial. Johnson says that Hosticka will not be allowed to be involved in any case that is being worked on by the defender’s office and that Hilson will have to show that Hosticka’s new position will not “cross-contaminate” cases.

It is not clear if this change delay Willis’ trial. The trial for the murder of Bletsch was originally scheduled for June, but was moved to September.

Willis is accused of murdering Rebekah Bletsch in 2014 and of kidnapping and killing Jessica Heeringa in 2013 in Muskegon County. He is also accused of abducting a teen in 2016, which is what eventually led to his arrest.