Police looking for driver who may have filmed deputy attack outside Kohl’s in Kalamazoo

Posted 11:58 AM, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 12:15PM, July 31, 2017
kalamzoocountysheriff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they want to talk to the driver who may have filmed an a sheriff’s deputy being assaulted over the weekend.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. Main in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to apprehend a shoplifter, but was struck several times with a flashlight during an altercation with the suspect.

It’s believed a driver may have stopped in the parking lot and recorded the incident on their cell phone and police would like to talk to that person.

The officer was able to apprehend the suspect and they were taken into custody.

If you have any information, call (269)-383-8723.

