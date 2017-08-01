Police identify victim in possible drunk driving crash in Grand Rapids

Posted 12:19 PM, August 1, 2017, by , Updated at 12:41PM, August 1, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say Tony Cason, 29, was the man who died in a “reckless incident” near the intersection of Lake Drive and the East Beltline early Saturday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m. Cason’s vehicle was reportedly struck  in the driver’s side door. Police believe the other driver  was travelling eastbound on Lake Drive before they ran the flashing red light at the East Beltline.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash and toxicology reports are pending.

 

