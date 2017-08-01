× Police identify victim in possible drunk driving crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say Tony Cason, 29, was the man who died in a “reckless incident” near the intersection of Lake Drive and the East Beltline early Saturday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m. Cason’s vehicle was reportedly struck in the driver’s side door. Police believe the other driver was travelling eastbound on Lake Drive before they ran the flashing red light at the East Beltline.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash and toxicology reports are pending.