Victims identified in Holland deadly workplace accident

Posted 12:45 PM, August 2, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. — Today, Holland Public Safety identified Ruben Gomez-Vazques, 38, as the worker who died following a construction accident at the Holland Civic Center. The partial ceiling collapse occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Rafael Hernandez-Alvarez, 41, was also injured in the accident. He was treated at Holland Community Hospital and released.

According to police, both men are from Grand Rapids.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MiOSHA) is investigating.

 

