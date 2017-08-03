× Report: Charges in killing of Wayne State Sgt. Collin Rose

DETROIT, Mich. — A man is facing charges in the fatal shooting of Wayne State University Sgt. Collin Rose.

FOX 2 Detroit reports that Raymond Durham is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2016 shooting. He also faces weapons charges.

Durham was arrested in March in connection with the shooting of two other police officers. He was charged with attempted murder in that case.

Durham was previously identified as a “prime suspect” in Rose’s death after police say DNA linked him to Rose.

Rose was shot in the head Nov. 22, 2016 near the Wayne State University campus while

investigating car break-ins in the area. He died the next day.

Charges against a man initially arrested in the case were later dropped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.