Murder trial of Jeffrey Willis delayed to October

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon County murder trial is being delayed a month at the request of the defense.

The trial of Jeffrey Willis has been moved from September to October, according to Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat. No further details were released, other than the request was made by Willis’ defense.

Willis is accused of shooting and killing Rebekah Bletsch in 2014. He is also accused of killing Jessica Heeringa in 2013 and attempting to abduct a teen girl in 2016. Willis was arrested in the spring of 2016 after that abduction.

The trial for Willis was scheduled to begin September 12. Last month, Brian Hosticka, the public defender who Willis’ lead attorney took a new job with the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office.