× New details about arrests of husband of missing Portage woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – More details have been released surround the arrests of a man whose wife went missing in May.

Christopher Lockhart is considered a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Theresa Lockhart from Portage. She is a school teacher in Schoolcraft.

Christopher Lockhart was arrested for allegedly cutting the cable and air conditioning lines on a neighbor’s home in June. He was released on bond. Since then, he’s been arrested for violations of that bond, including Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and for interfering with his electronic tether.

During his arrest for the drunk driving suspicion, Lockhart tripped on his flip-flops during a sobriety test, according to Portage Police. Lockhart took a breathalyzer test and blew a .043 blood alcohol content. The state legal limit is .08, but Lockhart was not to consume any alcohol as part of his bond agreement.

Police say that Lockhart has been “uncooperative” in their investigation into Theresa’s disappearance. At a recent arrest, police said that Lockhart had a large amount of cash and his passport with him. He has surrendered the passport as part of his most recent bond.