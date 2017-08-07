× Police dog expected to recover after being stabbed in Montcalm County

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say an MSP K-9 officer who was stabbed following a reported drive by shooting and pursuit is expected to be released from the hospital within the next couple of days.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Howard City/Edmore Road in Reynolds Township.

The police dog was called in after the suspects vehicle was located at a gas station in the area and was then tracked to a wooded area in the Howard City area.

Police say one of the suspects stabbed the dog with a pocket knife before being tased and taken into custody.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects yet, but both are expected to be arraigned in court Monday afternoon.