Police dog expected to recover after being stabbed in Montcalm County

August 7, 2017

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say an MSP  K-9 officer who was stabbed following a reported drive by shooting and pursuit is expected to be released from the hospital within the next couple of days.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Howard City/Edmore Road in Reynolds Township.

The police dog was called in after the suspects vehicle was located at a gas station in the area and was then tracked to a wooded area in the Howard City area.

Police say one of the suspects stabbed the dog with a pocket knife before being tased and taken into custody.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects yet, but both are expected to be arraigned in court Monday afternoon.

 

 

