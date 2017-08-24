Happy Cat Cafe adds ‘adult hours’, limits kids under 12

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new Grand Rapids cafe that lets cats that are up for adoptions mingle with visitors is making a change to their policy regarding child visitors.

The Happy Cat Cafe opened last week at 447 S. Division in Grand Rapids. The cafe partners with local rescue group Carol’s Ferals and provides an environment where patrons can relax and get to know adoptable cats in a unique setting.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the cafe operators say they are instituting “adult only hours” for between 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Adults are considered anyone over the age of 12. One adult must also be present for every two children. Children are welcome to come during adult hours with prior notice, especially if the family is coming to consider adopting a cat.

Reservations to visit The Happy Cat can be made online. Standard reservations are $10 which includes beverages and an hour of bonding time with the twelve available cats. The $10 charge is waived for those who adopt one of the cafe cats.

FOX 17 visited The Happy Cat when it opened and published this video.