Police ID woman hit by vehicle, killed while walking dogs with husband

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have identified the 75-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night.

Joy Gillette, of Grand Rapids, was walking two dogs with her husband Wednesday when the two were hit by a vehicle, police say in a release. The crash happened at about 7:33 p.m. in the 3400 block of Michigan Street NE near Twin Lakes Drive.

Police say a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old woman left the road while turning onto Michigan from Twin Lakes Drive and hit the couple and their dogs. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Gillette’s 77-year-old husband was injured and remains in serious condition, according to a release. One of the couple’s dogs was killed in the crash.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the incorrect date of the crash