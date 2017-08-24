Police ID woman hit by vehicle, killed while walking dogs with husband

Posted 12:11 PM, August 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:18PM, August 24, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have identified the 75-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night.

Joy Gillette, of Grand Rapids, was walking two dogs with her husband Wednesday when the two were hit by a vehicle, police say in a release. The crash happened at about 7:33 p.m. in the 3400 block of Michigan Street NE near Twin Lakes Drive.

Police say a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old woman left the road while turning onto Michigan from Twin Lakes Drive and hit the couple and their dogs.  Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Gillette’s 77-year-old husband was injured and remains in serious condition, according to a release.  One of the couple’s dogs was killed in the crash.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the incorrect date of the crash

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s