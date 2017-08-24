Three $1 million Powerball tickets sold in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — There were three $1 million dollar winners in Michigan in the latest Powerball drawing.

The Michigan Lottery says the three players matched the first five numbers of Wednesday’s drawing: 06-07-16-23-26.

The winning tickets were sold at O’Connor’s Deli in Fowlerville, Melvindale Liquor Market in Melvindale and Old West Tobacco in Novi, according to a release.

Wednesday’s jackpot was the second largest ever won in the U.S. The $758.7 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Chicopee, Mass.