Three $1 million Powerball tickets sold in Michigan

Posted 12:01 PM, August 24, 2017, by

LANSING, Mich. — There were three $1 million dollar winners in Michigan in the latest Powerball drawing.

The Michigan Lottery says the three players matched the first five numbers of Wednesday’s drawing: 06-07-16-23-26.

The winning tickets were sold at O’Connor’s Deli in Fowlerville, Melvindale Liquor Market in Melvindale and Old West Tobacco in Novi, according to a release.

Wednesday’s jackpot was the second largest ever won in the U.S.  The $758.7 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Chicopee, Mass.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s