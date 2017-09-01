How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Honor ride for Sparta soldier killed in crash

Posted 8:28 PM, September 1, 2017, by

SPARTA, Mich. — Loved ones said their final goodbyes to a soldier from West Michigan who died in a motorcycle crash.

Joshua VanBelzen was 26 years old when he died in a crash in Lenawaee County. His family says he was at a fundraiser for disabled veterans hosted by Foundation 14.

Friends and family were joined by the Patriot Guard Riders in Sparta Friday morning to pay their respects.

VanBelzen served with the U.S. Army and did a tour in Afghanistan. Afterwards, he became a drill sergeant with the Army Reserve. He was also a federal corrections officer and an Eagle Scout.

***A story posted earlier in the week by FOX 17 reported that VanBelzen attended a funeral service for Cena the bomb-sniffing dog in South Lyon before the crash. His family however says he didn’t attend the funeral.***

