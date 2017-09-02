× Union president calls proposed cuts at Kellogg’s ‘devastating’

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — For the first time since Kellogg’s announced possibly hundreds of job cuts at its Battle Creek factory, the labor union president is speaking out against the potential cuts calling the move ‘devastating’.

Union President Trevor Bidelman said in a statement he plans to spend the next two months working with the company and community to try and come up with a solution.

“Our sincerest hope is that with cooperation and engagement the ultimate decision will be to not follow through with this contemplated change that will have a drastic negative impact on the lives of many people in order to increase the earnings of a select few,” said Trevor Bidelman, president of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union, Local 3-G​.

In a statement, Bidelman said the cuts leave a drastic impact on the lives of many of Kellogg’s employees.

The proposed cuts could start as early as next year.

Kellogg’s says the cuts would help streamline its operations by stopping some production lines.