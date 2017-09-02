Union president calls proposed cuts at Kellogg’s ‘devastating’
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — For the first time since Kellogg’s announced possibly hundreds of job cuts at its Battle Creek factory, the labor union president is speaking out against the potential cuts calling the move ‘devastating’.
Union President Trevor Bidelman said in a statement he plans to spend the next two months working with the company and community to try and come up with a solution.
“Our sincerest hope is that with cooperation and engagement the ultimate decision will be to not follow through with this contemplated change that will have a drastic negative impact on the lives of many people in order to increase the earnings of a select few,” said Trevor Bidelman, president of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union, Local 3-G.
In a statement, Bidelman said the cuts leave a drastic impact on the lives of many of Kellogg’s employees.
The proposed cuts could start as early as next year.
Kellogg’s says the cuts would help streamline its operations by stopping some production lines.
Letter From The President
“Yesterday the Kellogg company, abruptly notified the BCTGM Local 3G Union leadership that they are contemplating a decision that would result in 223 jobs being eliminated at the Battle Creek Plant. 187 of those jobs being considered are jobs filled by our members. This was obviously devastating news to our entire membership as well as this community, and all of the families possibly impacted by this announcement. At this time this is the only information we have. Over the course of the next 60 days, the Union’s sole intention will be to work with the Kellogg company and the community leaders to avoid this decision becoming the company’s course of action. Our sincerest hope is that with cooperation and engagement the ultimate decision will be to not follow through with this contemplated change that will have a drastic negative impact on the lives of many people in order to increase the earnings of a select few.”
BCTGM represents more than 120,000 working men and women in the US and Canada. The primary goal of the BCTGM has not changed over the years: To bring economic justice in the workplace to all workers in our jurisdiction and social justice to all workers throughout the United States and Canada.
BCTGM exemplifies outstanding community service and dedication from food drives to disaster relief, BCTGM members have always been involved aiding those within their communities. BCTGM locals throughout the US and Canada have an impressive record in gathering union volunteers for activities that improve their communities and enhance the lives of those who are less fortunate.
At Local 3-G, we strive at all times to secure the highest possible living standards, improved and humane working conditions and future economic security for its members. We are a service-orientated organization. Nowhere else do you have the right to democratically exercise your voice and effectively have representation providing for its members who would be unable to do it themselves. All the Officers here at Local 3-G take great pride in this union and its accomplishments…it did not come easy. Remember, please, the unionism is not a heritage, but must be continually protected by you.
In Closing, remember, “I am the Union, You are the Union, We are the Union!”
Fraternally yours
Trevor Bidelman
Business Agent/President
BCTGM, Local 3-G