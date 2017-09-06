GVSU student in photo holding dog by its tail responds, apologizes

ALLENDALE, Mich. – A Grand Valley State University student has responded after a photo of her holding a dog by its tail made the rounds on social media over the last couple of days.

In the photo that was posted on Snapchat, Gillian Nemeth is shown holding a dachshund by its tail. The original photo was taken down.

The photo caused outrage on social media and GVSU and the Ottawa County Sheriff began to investigate. The incident happened off campus.

In a written statement, Nemeth says the dog, Diesel, is her purebred mini-dachshund, and has been hers since a puppy. She says she is very familiar with the history of dachshunds and was telling a group of friends about the breed and hunting techniques. She says the dachshunds tail has a purpose of helping to pull the dog out of a hole while hunting rabbits and then to illustrate the strength of the tail, she held the dog by its tail.

She called that “very poor judgement on my part” and it will never happen again.

She also says that she has cooperated with Grand Valley and law enforcement.

Read her whole statement below: