Live – President Trump and Amir of Kuwait Joint News Conference
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

GVSU student won’t be charged in ‘dog lifting’ incident

Posted 1:05 PM, September 7, 2017, by

ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff says there will not be any charges filed against a Grand Valley State University student shown in a photo lifting her dog by its tail.

A photo surfaced on social media earlier this week of a student holding a dachshund by its tail.  The student, Gillian Nemeth, later explained the dog, Diesel, was hers and she did not believe she was injuring Diesel in any way.  She apologized to all that were offended and said she was cooperating with GVSU and Ottawa County investigators.

Investigators say the talked with Nemeth and examined Diesel, which was not injured.  They say they also consulted with veterinarians about the incident.  In the end, they determined there was not a criminal violation.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s