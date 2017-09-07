Search continues for missing Wyoming mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. — Police and loved ones are continuing to search for a missing mother of three from Wyoming.

Ana Marie Carrillo, 35, has been missing since the morning of Sept. 3. Investigators have searched at least three locations in connection with the case, including the home of her ex-boyfriend, who is the father of her children. They've also searched her ex-boyfriend's father's home in Hudsonville.

Carrillo was last seen by her roommate Connie Mena on Sunday morning. Mena said Carrillo was driving to her ex-boyfriend's home to pick up their children.

"All I know is that I was the last one to have conversation with her, and to see her when she left my house," Mena said.

The red Chevrolet that Carrillo was driving was found later on Sunday in the parking lot of St. John Vianney's Catholic Church with the keys still in the vehicle.

Carrillo's family and friends have put together search parties throughout West Michigan, hoping to find some trace of her. They've set up a GoFundMe page to help support her children.

"[Carrillo's] kids can't sleep, can't eat, emotional," Mena said. "As soon as they seen us the first thing Alex her daughter said was that 'I want my mom.' That's just heartbreak."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.