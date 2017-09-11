9/11 remembered in West Michigan and around the nation

Posted 8:52 AM, September 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:04AM, September 11, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's a tradition that was born from a day of sadness, but scouts are continuing Monday with an all-day salute at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

Today is the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

A moment of silence was observed Monday morning at about  the time the first airliner hit the World Trade Center, 8:46 a.m.

Several other observances are scheduled throughout the day. You can see a list of them here.

1 Comment