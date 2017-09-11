Grand Rapids Police ID two men shot and killed

Posted 3:50 PM, September 11, 2017, by , Updated at 03:53PM, September 11, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified two men found dead over the weekend.

Police say the bodies of 27-year-old Sergio De Lucas and 23-year-old Miguel Diego Lucas were found just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Division Avenue and Graham Street SW.   Police were flagged down in the area after a car hit a tree, according to a release.

One of the men was found dead in the car and the other was found nearby in the Big Save parking lot.

Both men had gunshot wounds, police said in a release. An official cause of death will be released pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

