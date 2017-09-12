Change of plans: Michigan National Guard not heading to Florida

LANSING, Mich. – Upon further review, the Michigan National Guard is not going to be heading to Florida to help with hurricane clean-up after all.

Leadership posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that as Florida officials have assessed the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the state has changed its request for assistance. Because of the change, the Michigan deployment has ‘stood down’ and will not be heading south.

About 1,000 soldiers started heading out Monday to help in relief.