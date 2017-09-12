Change of plans: Michigan National Guard not heading to Florida

ARCADIA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Water from the nearby Peace River floods the Peace River Campground in the wake of Hurricane Irma on September 12, 2017 in Arcadia, Florida. Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, lashing the state with 130 mph winds as it moved up the coast. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
LANSING, Mich. – Upon further review, the Michigan National Guard is not going to be heading to Florida to help with hurricane clean-up after all.
Leadership posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that as Florida officials have assessed the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the state has changed its request for assistance. Because of the change, the Michigan deployment has ‘stood down’ and will not be heading south.
About 1,000 soldiers started heading out Monday to help in relief.