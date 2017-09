Change of plans: Michigan National Guard not heading to Florida

LANSING, Mich. – Upon further review, the Michigan National Guard is not going to be heading to Florida to help with hurricane clean-up after all.

Leadership posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that as Florida officials have assessed the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the state has changed its request for assistance. ┬áBecause of the change, the Michigan deployment has ‘stood down’ and will not be heading south.

About 1,000 soldiers started heading out Monday to help in relief.