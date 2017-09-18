Soldier reschedules wedding after cancelling to prepare for hurricane relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- A West Michigan soldier was forced to cancel her wedding to report for deployment for hurricane relief, only to learn she'd be staying put in Michigan after all.

FOX 17 first introduced you to the bride-to-be Elainnie Ingram last week. She canceled her wedding just 10 days before the big day because she was called to deploy for hurricane relief in Florida the same weekend. However, the National Guard issued a "stand down" order once Florida modified its request for assistance following Hurricane Irma.

This past weekend spelled double disappointment for her and her fiance: not only was she not able to serve the people in Florida, but she also missed her wedding. They were set to get married Sept. 16.

"It was kind of a sad moment this weekend," Ingram told FOX 17 on Monday. "We could have been married by now. We could have done all this, but now that we have a new date we have something to look forward to now. So we'll just kind of move on and go forth with what we have and be praised with what we do have. And we still have each other, so that's all that matters."

Despite the cancellation, she says soldiers were needed to stay on the base until Friday. Ingram had already told her vendors and guests the wedding wasn't happening.

While it's been a bit of a disappointment, she and her fiance are staying positive and now have their eyes set on May 12, 2018 for their wedding.