Five teens charged with stealing guns from Cabela’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five teenagers are being charged in connection to several gun thefts from Cabela’s in Grandville over the weekend.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says they’ve charged the suspects, ages 13 to 16, with larceny. Prosecutor Chris Becker says his office is seeking a traditional waiver to charge some of them in adult court given their prior criminal histories.

The names of the suspects aren’t being released because of their age.

Several guns were reportedly stolen from the Cabela’s early Saturday morning. Later that day, Grand Rapids Police stopped a vehicle containing some of the missing firearms. Six teenagers and an adult have since been arrested since.