Man charged in Ionia McDonald’s robbery

Posted 3:33 PM, September 25, 2017, by

Joshua Malik Wiggins (Mugshot provided by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

IONIA, Mich. — Authorities say a 22-year-old man has been charged in an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Ionia.

The robbery happened after 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at the restaurant in the 2700 block of S. Main Street.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Malik Wiggins was arrested later Friday and faces a charge of armed robbery. He allegedly implied that he had a weapon during the incident, officials said.

Wiggins is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

