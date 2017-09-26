West Michigan closings and cancellations

Michigan Attorney General files lawsuit vs. Family Fitness

Posted 9:19 AM, September 26, 2017, by

Family Fitness

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says he has filed a class action lawsuit against Family Fitness, the West Michigan-based fitness chain that has several issues with local patrons.

The FOX 17 Problem Solvers started looking into the tactics used by Family Fitness since we received several complaints this past summer.  Schuette’s office filed a “cease and desist” order against the chain in July for their deceptive collection tactics.

Schuette filed the lawsuit in Kent County Circuit court for alleged violations of Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act.

We’ll have more details as they become available and on later editions of FOX 17 News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s