Update: Max the parrot has been recovered

WYOMING, Mich. – Max, the parrot stolen from a 28th Street pet store, has been recovered.

Staff at Casa La Parrot tell FOX 17 that a tip to police has led them to the bird. Police picked up Max at an undisclosed location and brought him back to the store.

Wyoming Police tell FOX 17 that they have not made any arrests at this time, but are preparing a report for the Kent County Prosecutor for a review of charges.

Max, a White-Bellied Caique, was taken from his cage by an unknown woman on Wednesday.

Max was a pet on layaway. His owner, Alex Lackey has been making payments on the bird for nearly a year and was only a few months away from taking Max home.