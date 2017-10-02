Alleged Wyoming parrot thief to be charged

WYOMING, Mich. — Charges were authorized for the woman accused of stealing a pet parrot from a bird store in Wyoming.

The Kent County Prosecutors office says they’re going to charge Sydney McLouth with larceny between $1,000-$20,000. The bird she allegedly stole from Casa La Parrot on 28th Street was worth $1600.

The theft of Max the parrot was caught on surveillance video last week. A tip led police to finding the bird, and he was returned to its owner, Alex Lackey.

Lackey was in the middle of a payment plan for the parrot when a stranger reached out and and paid off his remaining balance. That stranger, Stephen Smith, empathized with Lackey, saying he had a Macaw for 27 years and was always afraid something would happen to it.

The prosecutor says McLouth hasn’t been arraigned yet.