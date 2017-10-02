More details released from Grand Rapids officer resignation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police are releasing more details in an officer’s resignation after an excessive use of force complaint.

Officer Kevin Penn was accused of using force “not consistent with training or standard procedures” in an incident on Aug. 19. Penn was suspended on Sept. 12 and police say that they were moving towards firing him when he resigned.

The Kent County Prosecutor is reviewing the incident for possible charges.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is releasing a video from the incident after a Freedom of Information Act request. FOX 17 is expecting to receive that video this evening and we’ll have more online and on later editions of FOX 17 News.