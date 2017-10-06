Police ID man killed in crash with garbage truck

Live – MDOT Traffic Camera – I-196 Truck Rollover

FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police have identified the 42-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a crash in Montcalm County.

Authorities say Wayne Lorenz, of Holly, died in the crash at Crystal Road and McBride Road in Ferris Township.  The crash was reported at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

State police say in a release that Lorenz was driving north on Crystal Road and was hit by an eastbound garbage truck when he entered the intersection.

The 31-year-old driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

 

The crash remains under investigation.

